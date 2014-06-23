Thursday 20 November 2025

Retrogenix names Matthew Britz as North American Business Development Director

Biotechnology
23 June 2014

Biotechnology firm Retrogenix has announces the appointment of Matthew Britz as North American Business Development Director with immediate effect.

Mr Britz (pictured) will operate out of Retrogenix’s offices in Cambridge, MA, USA and play a key role in supporting the company’s continued growth in USA and Canadian markets. Mr Britz, who has recently held business development and strategy consultancy roles within life sciences companies, has extensive experience in both scientific and managerial positions within several global pharmaceutical companies with a particular focus on biologics research and development. He said: “Retrogenix has developed a technology which is a major advance over existing methodologies. It is providing companies with the boost needed to secure a real competitive advantage in their phenotypic screening programs and maximize the IP gained as a result of identifying new targets. I am delighted to be part of a team that is having such a major positive impact on the industry and facilitating breakthroughs in medical research through its partnerships with leading academics.”

