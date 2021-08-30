Saturday 8 November 2025

Revelation Biosciences to go public via deal with SPAC Petra Acquisition

Biotechnology
30 August 2021
merger_acquisition_deal_shutterstock_large

Revelation Biosciences, a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, and Petra Acquisition (Nasdaq: PAICU), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), have entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination that will result in Revelation Biosciences becoming a publicly traded company.

Under the agreement, Revelation Biosciences will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petra Acquisition, with Revelation Biosciences being the surviving entity of the merger and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petra. Petra Acquisition, which currently holds approximately $73 million of cash in trust, will be renamed to Revelation Biosciences following the merger.

The combined entity will have an estimated pro forma enterprise value of approximately $128 million. Assuming no trust account redemptions by Petra’s public stockholders, Revelation Biosciences existing stockholders will own approximately 51% of the fully diluted shares of common stock of the combined company immediately following the closing of the business combination.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Humacyte $245 million richer after SPAC deal ahead of Nasdaq debut
27 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
SPAC deal shows drug pricing disruptor means business
9 August 2021
Biotechnology
Gelesis to go public via SPAC merger
20 July 2021
Biotechnology
Jasper Therapeutics goes public via SPAC deal
27 September 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze