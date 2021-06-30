Saturday 8 November 2025

Revised ICER evidence report confirms judgment on aducanumab for Alzheimer's

Biotechnology
30 June 2021
US health technology assessor the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) today released its revised Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) aducanumab – now trade-named Aduhelm - for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Individuals and families dread Alzheimer’s disease, and the first therapy that effectively halts or reverses dementia will warrant a very high price in the US health system,” said Dr David Rind, the ICER’s chief medical officer. “However, the clinical trial history and evidence regarding aducanumab are complex, and we agree with  many independent experts that the current evidence is insufficient to know whether or not aducanumab slows the loss of cognition. Many other drugs have been shown to remove amyloid from the brain yet failed to improve the lives of those with Alzheimer’s disease; none of these other treatments received FDA approval” he added.

Key clinical findings

