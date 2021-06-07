Rheumatologists lined up to tout olokizumab in RA

Russian pharma company R-Pharm has highlighted the views of four leading rheumatologists on its rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug candidate olokizumab, which successfully completed international Phase III trials in 2020.
They discussed the direct targeting of interleukin (IL)-6 ligand with a focus on olokizumab during a satellite symposium held by R-Pharm at the annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2021) event.
"Being highly effective in the overall TNF-IR populations, olokizumab emerges as a new and promising therapy"Ernest Choy, Cardiff University School of Medicine, UK, spoke of the advantages of IL-6 ligand against receptor inhibition.
