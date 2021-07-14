Wednesday 19 November 2025

Ribon Therapeutics secures $65 million financing

Biotechnology
14 July 2021
ribon_big

Cambridge, USA-based biotech Ribon Therapeutics has closed a $65 million financing, which the company says will be used to support the clinical development of its novel precision medicine candidates.

The financing was led by Deerfield Management and US Venture Partners, with support from new investors Avego BioScience Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Monashee Investment Management and Peregrine Ventures, along with existing investors that in 2019 backed a previous $65 million financing.

Victoria Richon, president and chief executive of Ribon Therapeutics, commented: “The additional capital will enable the advancement of our lead programs, RBN-2397 in cancer and RBN-3143 in inflammation, through key clinical milestones as well as support additional drug discovery and validation from our proprietary BEACON+ platform. We look forward to realizing our mission to bring novel small molecule therapeutics to patients and families in need.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Ono Pharma inks oncology deal with Ribon Therapeutics
2 February 2021
Biotechnology
Ventus Therapeutics closes $100 million Series B financing
8 April 2021
Biotechnology
Funding round primes IO Biotech for shot at metastatic melanoma
13 January 2021
Biotechnology
Ribon Therapeutics inks pre-clinical CD38 program deal with Boehringer
30 November 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze