Ribon Therapeutics secures $65 million financing

Cambridge, USA-based biotech Ribon Therapeutics has closed a $65 million financing, which the company says will be used to support the clinical development of its novel precision medicine candidates.

The financing was led by Deerfield Management and US Venture Partners, with support from new investors Avego BioScience Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Monashee Investment Management and Peregrine Ventures, along with existing investors that in 2019 backed a previous $65 million financing.

Victoria Richon, president and chief executive of Ribon Therapeutics, commented: “The additional capital will enable the advancement of our lead programs, RBN-2397 in cancer and RBN-3143 in inflammation, through key clinical milestones as well as support additional drug discovery and validation from our proprietary BEACON+ platform. We look forward to realizing our mission to bring novel small molecule therapeutics to patients and families in need.”