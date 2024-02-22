Rigel takes up US Gavreto rights ditched by Roche

US biotech Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the US rights to cancer drug Gavreto (pralsetinib) from Blueprint Medicines (Nasdaq: BPMC).
The news sent Rigel’s shares up almost 10% to $1.23, while Blueprint dipped 1.5% to $86.85.
Gavreto, which generated nearly $28 million in US product sales in 2023, is a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor of wild-type RET (rearranged during transfection) and oncogenic RET fusions. The drug is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA approved test.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze