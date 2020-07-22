Sunday 24 November 2024

Rinvoq hits all goals in second Phase III atopic dermatitis study

Biotechnology
22 July 2020
abbvie_sign

Oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor Rinvoq (upadacitinib) 15mg and 30mg, once daily monotherapy met both primary and all secondary endpoints in Measure Up 2, the second Phase III study in individuals with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, says the drug’s developer, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

The co-primary endpoints were at least a 75% improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI 75) from baseline and a validated Investigator's Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD) score of 0/1 (clear or almost clear) at week 16. The Measure Up 2 study evaluates the efficacy and safety of both doses of upadacitinib monotherapy versus placebo in adolescents and adults with moderate dermatitis.

Significantly more patients receiving either dose of upadacitinib monotherapy showed improvement in skin clearance and reduction in itch compared to placebo at week 16. In the study, 60%/73% of patients receiving upadacitinib 15/30mg achieved EASI 75, respectively, versus 13% in the placebo group (p<0.001). Of patients treated with upadacitinib 15/30mg, 39%/52% achieved vIGA-AD 0/1, respectively, versus 5% of patients receiving placebo (p<0.001).

