Saturday 8 November 2025

Rinvoq meets goals of Phase III induction study in ulcerative colitis

Biotechnology
11 December 2020
abbvie_us_large

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) yesterday announced positive results from the Phase III induction study, U-ACHIEVE, which showed Rinvoq (upadacitinib) 45mg, once daily) met the primary endpoint of clinical remission (per Adapted Mayo Score) at week eight, as well as all ranked secondary endpoints, in adult patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

In the study, 26% of patients receiving upadacitinib achieved clinical remission compared to 5% of patients receiving placebo (p<0.001). U-ACHIEVE is the first of two Phase III induction studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.1

"Despite the availability of multiple treatment options with varying mechanisms of action, many patients still do not achieve disease control," said Dr Michael Severino, vice chairman and president, AbbVie, adding: "We are encouraged by these results showing upadacitinib's potential to improve clinical, endoscopic and histologic outcomes in patients with ulcerative colitis."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AbbVie's Rinvoq on course for second approval
31 October 2019
Biotechnology
Rinvoq meets objectives in pivotal atopic dermatitis trial
28 July 2020
Biotechnology
Rinvoq hits all goals in second Phase III atopic dermatitis study
22 July 2020
Biotechnology
Rinvoq scores a first with EC approval
25 August 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze