Rinvoq scores a first with EC approval

The European Commission (EC) has approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib), an oral, selective and reversible JAK inhibitor from US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy.
This marks the first time a JAK inhibitor has been cleared for marketing in the European Union for the treatment of both adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, noted AbbVie, which pulled in global net revenues for Rinvoq from all existing indications in full year 2020 of $731 million, and $378 million in the second quarter of this year.
"This is a significant milestone for AbbVie in our pursuit to transform care in atopic dermatitis," said Dr Michael Severino, vice chairman and president of AbbVie, adding: "We are excited to provide an additional treatment option in Europe to help alleviate the burden of unrelenting itch and rash that many of these patients struggle with in daily life, despite available treatment options."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze