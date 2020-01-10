Sunday 12 October 2025

Rinvoq value, rebate structure and pricing system questioned in ICER report

Biotechnology
10 January 2020
medicines_money_stock_large

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a Final Evidence Report assessing whether JAK inhibitors offer value for money for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in the USA, at the same time as publishing recommendations on how to stop the current 'upward trajectory' of drug prices.

These new therapies are AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) new drug Rinvoq (upadacitinib), Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Xeljanz (tofacitinib) and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Olumiant (baricitinib). Their value was assessed in comparison to placebo or AbbVie’s blockbuster biologic Humira (adalimumab).

Market dynamics not working

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Canadian approval for Rinvoq
7 January 2020
Biotechnology
Ambitious EQRx promises to bring back 'common sense' to pricing
13 January 2020
Biotechnology
ICER expects new migraine drug prices to exceed their worth
13 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Free market group lobbies against ICER methodology
10 February 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 10
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 10
12 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca joins string of drugmakers lowering prices in USA
11 October 2025
Biosimilars
Celltrion wins FDA approval for Eydenzelt
11 October 2025
Biotechnology
AskBio presents early data on LION-CS101 clinical trial of AB-1003
10 October 2025
Biotechnology
Biogen and Stoke add to zorevunersen data package in Dravet syndrome
10 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ypsomed to establish first US manufacturing facility
10 October 2025
Biotechnology
Bristol Myers makes $1.5B bid for Orbital Therapeutics
10 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Italfarmaco
A specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of branded prescription and nonprescription products in more than 60 countries on five continents.


More Features in Biotechnology

AskBio presents early data on LION-CS101 clinical trial of AB-1003
10 October 2025
Biogen and Stoke add to zorevunersen data package in Dravet syndrome
10 October 2025
Bristol Myers makes $1.5B bid for Orbital Therapeutics
10 October 2025
Xspray’s Dasynoc NDA thwarted by manufacturing issues
10 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze