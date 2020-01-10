Rinvoq value, rebate structure and pricing system questioned in ICER report

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a Final Evidence Report assessing whether JAK inhibitors offer value for money for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in the USA, at the same time as publishing recommendations on how to stop the current 'upward trajectory' of drug prices.

These new therapies are AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) new drug Rinvoq (upadacitinib), Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Xeljanz (tofacitinib) and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Olumiant (baricitinib). Their value was assessed in comparison to placebo or AbbVie’s blockbuster biologic Humira (adalimumab).

Market dynamics not working