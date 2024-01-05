Monday 29 September 2025

Roche continues spending spree, inking deal with MOMA Therapeutics

Biotechnology
5 January 2024
roche_logo_large

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has entered into a third licensing deal this week alone, signing an agreement with Cambridge, USA-based biotech MOMA Therapeutics.

This partnership will provide Roche with access to MOMA’s proprietary KnowledgeBase platform for the identification and prosecution of a certain number of novel drug targets involved in promoting cancer cell growth and survival.

MOMA’s KnowledgeBase comprises integrated structure-function capabilities, advanced lead-finding technologies and computation-enabled lead optimization. It was built upon the concept that functionally related targets lacking sequence homology still possess three dimensional structural motifs that can be exploited to produce highly impactful therapies. To date, MOMA has utilized this bespoke platform to accelerate drug discovery in the ATPase target class, a class with a high number of genetically validated targets for which industry efforts to identify therapeutically viable drugs have been hampered by the extent of dynamic protein motion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Poseida skyrockets as it partners with Roche on allo CAR-T cell therapies
3 August 2022
Pharmaceutical
Venatorx links up with Roche on new class of antibiotics
2 November 2021
Biotechnology
Roche exceeds own guidance and achieves sales growth of 1%
1 February 2024
Biotechnology
MOMA Therapeutics completes $150 million Series B financing
10 May 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze