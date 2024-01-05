Roche continues spending spree, inking deal with MOMA Therapeutics

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has entered into a third licensing deal this week alone, signing an agreement with Cambridge, USA-based biotech MOMA Therapeutics.
This partnership will provide Roche with access to MOMA’s proprietary KnowledgeBase platform for the identification and prosecution of a certain number of novel drug targets involved in promoting cancer cell growth and survival.
MOMA’s KnowledgeBase comprises integrated structure-function capabilities, advanced lead-finding technologies and computation-enabled lead optimization. It was built upon the concept that functionally related targets lacking sequence homology still possess three dimensional structural motifs that can be exploited to produce highly impactful therapies. To date, MOMA has utilized this bespoke platform to accelerate drug discovery in the ATPase target class, a class with a high number of genetically validated targets for which industry efforts to identify therapeutically viable drugs have been hampered by the extent of dynamic protein motion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
