Roche set to benefit from centralized procurements of Ocrevus in Russia

The Russian Ministry of Health has begun centralized procurements of Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) - a drug for the treatment of the most severe form of multiple sclerosis, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
It is planned that total amount of contracts at the initial stage may reach 3.6 billion ($45 million) with a possibility of a significant increase in due course. As part of these plans, up to 3.500 annual courses of the drug will be purchased.
The centralized procurements of Ocrevus began for the first time in Russia under the high-cost nosologies program this year, while previously most of the purchases were conducted by Russian regional authorities, with the total amount of signed contracts worth 500-600 million roubles.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze