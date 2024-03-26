Runaway success of Vabysmo continues with third Japanese nod

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) has picked up an approval for Vabysmo (faricimab) in its home country.
The bispecific antibody was awarded the nod from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
Chugai is pursuing development of the product in parallel with its majority owner Roche (ROG: SIX), a Swiss cancer giant which secured US approval in this indication in late 2023.
