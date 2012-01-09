RusNano to start production of vaccines and organogels

Russia’s RusNano (Russian Corporation of Nanotechnologies) has signed an agreement with Russian biotechnology company Epidbiomed to establish a joint venture for the production of drugs with nano particles of porous silicon and other nanomaterials.

The new venture is known as Nanolek and involves total investments estimated at 4.95 billion roubles ($150 million), of which 1.28 billion roubles ($38.4 million) will be provided by RusNano. According to partners’ plans, estimated revenue from the joint venture is expected to reach about 10 billion roubles ($300 million) by 2017.

The project involves the production of three product groups: solid dosage forms with prolonged action, vaccines and organogels, with the production facilities of the new venture expected to be established in the city of Kirov, where an R&D center will be also built. As part of the first group, there are plans to produce drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as well as anticancer and antiviral drugs.