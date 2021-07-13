Wednesday 19 November 2025

Russia may allow foreign COVID-19 vaccines onto domestic market

Biotechnology
13 July 2021
The Russian government is considering allowing foreign vaccines against COVID-19 to enter the domestic market, according to recent statements by some senior state officials and some local media reports, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to the Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, so far, global manufacturers of anti-COVID-19 vaccines have already submitted applications for registration of their offerings on the Russian market.

According to analysts, the registration procedure itself takes an average of nine to 12 months, however, hypothetically, the authorities can agree to speed the procedure. While the head of the Ministry of Health did not specify what vaccines could be allowed, some companies, such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), said they are ready to supply their vaccine to Russia.

