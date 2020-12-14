Ruxolitinib fails to make headway against the novel coronavirus

A Phase III study of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 has missed its primary endpoint, with no statistically-significant reduction in severe cases of the disease.
Shares in developer Novartis (NOVN: VX) fell half a percentage point after the Swiss pharma major made the announcement on Monday.
The trial, which compared the therapy as an addition to standard of care with standard of care alone, also missed secondary and exploratory endpoints including mortality and time to recovery.
