Ryvu Therapeutics lures Bayer exec to be its CMO

Polish biotech Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU) has announced the appointment of Dr Hendrik Nogai to the role of chief medical officer effective February 1, 2022.

Dr Nogai will lead medical, clinical, and regulatory functions to support and guide the development of Ryvu pipeline.

He comes to us from German Pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE), where his current position is vice president global development leader NTRK program. Among others he oversaw the Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) approval for the treatment of NTRK fusion-positive advanced or recurrent solid tumors. He is an all-round player.

Ryvu described the appointment as the next important step in building up its management team to fully capitalize on the potential of RVU120 in onco-hematology and solid tumors as well as speed up the progress of programs from our internal discovery pipeline to the clinic.