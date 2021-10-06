Wednesday 19 November 2025

Safety of Stelara in older people shown at UEGW conference

Biotechnology
6 October 2021
injection_older_old_hospital_big

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has announced a new analysis of Stelara (ustekinumab), using safety data from 13 clinical studies across approved indications.

Presented at United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW), the data provide an insight into key safety events among adults 60 years and older treated with the interleukin (IL)-12 and IL-23 blocking antibody for up to five years.

The results show similar rates of such events, compared with placebo, during the control phase of the trials in question.

