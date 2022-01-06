Safety worries mar mid-stage data for Huntingdon's candidate

Shares in Californian autoimmune specialist Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) slumped over 40% on Wednesday, after the firm announced interim Phase II data for its Huntington’s disease candidate ANX005.

While the company described the results as “promising” and indicated that the therapy was “generally well tolerated,” investors appear to have been spooked by the number of dropouts from the trial.

Five people discontinued treatment in the study, out of 28 participants, with three of those due to treatment-related adverse events.