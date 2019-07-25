Sage sets out justification for $9 billion market valuation

In an R&D review presentation, Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) has announced it will pivot towards developing options for treatment-resistant depression.
Sage has been riding high since winning US approval for Zulresso (brexanolone), an injection indicated for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). A near doubling in the firm’s share price since the start of the year has yielded a market cap of about $9 billion.
Zulresso marks the first major success for the firm, and the first ever treatment option for PPD. Analysts have forecast potential peak sales of around $300 million to $400 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze