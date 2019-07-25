Sage sets out justification for $9 billion market valuation

In an R&D review presentation, Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) has announced it will pivot towards developing options for treatment-resistant depression.

Sage has been riding high since winning US approval for Zulresso (brexanolone), an injection indicated for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). A near doubling in the firm’s share price since the start of the year has yielded a market cap of about $9 billion.

Zulresso marks the first major success for the firm, and the first ever treatment option for PPD. Analysts have forecast potential peak sales of around $300 million to $400 million.