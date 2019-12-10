Samyang and Talix ink deal in immuno-oncology

The US business of South Korea’s Samyang Biopharm has entered into a research collaboration with Belgium’s Talix Therapeutics.
The agreement, the financial details of which were not made public, also includes an exclusive option to a worldwide licensing agreement.
Talix has granted Samyang research rights for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a first-in-class anti-CD96 antibody in pre-clinical studies.
