Sanofi and Seagen team up on ADCs

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and US biotech company Seagen (Nasdaq: SGEN) have announced an exclusive collaboration agreement to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for up to three cancer targets.
The collaboration will use Sanofi’s monoclonal antibody (MAb) technology and Seagen’s ADC capabilities, which are widely regarded as being industry-leading. The US firm was previously known as Seattle Genetics.
John Reed, global head of Research and Development, Sanofi, said: “This collaboration will enable the synergistic combination of molecules and platforms to produce candidate medicines with the potential of bringing renewed hope to cancer patients and their families. We look forward to joining forces with Seagen to collaboratively design and develop promising medicines by advancing ADC science.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze