Sanofi and Translate Bio collaborate to develop novel mRNA vaccine candidate against COVID-19

27 March 2020
Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines global business unit of French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), and Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, will collaborate to develop a novel mRNA vaccine for COVID-19.

This collaboration leverages an existing agreement from 2018 between the two companies to develop mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases. Financial terms of the new collaboration are not disclosed.

Translate Bio has begun to produce multiple mRNA constructs and will use its mRNA platform to discover, design, and manufacture a number of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates. Sanofi will provide deep vaccine expertise and support from its external research networks to advance vaccine candidates for potential further development. Translate Bio has established 100 gram single-batch production with its clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics platform.

