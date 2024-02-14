Sanofi angered by NICE’s Dupixent snub

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) is angry that its interleukin (IL)-13 and IL-4 blocking antibody Dupixent (dupilumab) has been recommended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis (PN) in Scotland but not in England and Wales.

The situation has led the company to call for greater flexibility from National Health Service (NHS) England and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), to keep pace with medical innovation.

Sanofi has highlighted that NHS England’s commercial framework for new medicines does not provide a routine means of recognizing the value of treatments that are effective in more than one disease or condition.