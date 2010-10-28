Sanofi-Aventis finds no reason to raise bid for Genzyme

Speaking to various news services following the company’s presentation of third-quarter financial results this morning, French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis (Euronext: SAN) chief executive Christopher Viehbacher was asked to comment on the firm’s hostile $69 a share bid for US biotechnology firm Genentech (Nasdaq: GENZ).
Last week Genentech outlined its prospects and growth targets, saying that, at current valuations, it is worth $89 per share (The Pharma Letter October 25). Mr Viehbacher told journalists that some of Genzyme demands and estimations of its value are “totally unrealistic” and “ignore the reality” of the marketplace. Sanofi will continue to be patient and disciplined and try to hold discussions on its offer, he said.
"Our $69 cash offer is extremely compelling," Mr Viehbacher argued, "and nothing in what Genzyme has said in recent weeks would cause us to change our offer," the Associated Press reports.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze