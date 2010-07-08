Sanofi-Aventis' potential acquisition targets assessed by Datamonitor

French pharmaceutical major Sanofi-Aventis has been very much in the news of late, with apparently strong rumors suggesting it is in the early stages of planning a reported $20 billion acquisition with the potential target thought to be USA-based.
The speculation also led to stock price volatility in a number of US drugmakers, particularly biotechs which were thought to be the French firm's target. This in turn has spurred Giles Somers, senior healthcare analyst at Datamonitor, to comment: 'Based on current market capitalizations and strategic fits, Datamonitor considers that in terms of prescription pharmaceutical companies, the unidentified target could be one of Biogen Idec, Allergan or Genzyme.'
He pointed out: 'Currently capitalized at $13.3 billion, allowing for a premium, an acquisition of Genzyme would likely end up somewhere in the region of $20 billion. Similarly, Biogen Idec has a market capitalization of $12.5 billion, while at $17.9 billion Allergan would potentially require somewhat more than $20 billion.'
