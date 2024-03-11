Sanofi’s amlitelimab hints at blockbuster potential

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has touted amlitelimab as one of 12 potential blockbusters in its immunology pipeline.
The company could be right, with new data supporting its potential for best-in-class maintenance of response in atopic dermatitis (AD).
"We are also moving with speed in our exploration of amlitelimab's potential in five other chronic inflammatory diseases"Positive results from the second part of the investigational amlitelimab Phase IIb study STREAM-AD showed sustained improvement of signs and symptoms for 28 weeks in adults with moderate to severe AD who previously responded to amlitelimab and continued treatment.
