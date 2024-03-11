Monday 29 September 2025

Sanofi’s amlitelimab hints at blockbuster potential

Biotechnology
11 March 2024
sanofi_large

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has touted amlitelimab as one of 12 potential blockbusters in its immunology pipeline.

The company could be right, with new data supporting its potential for best-in-class maintenance of response in atopic dermatitis (AD).

"We are also moving with speed in our exploration of amlitelimab's potential in five other chronic inflammatory diseases"Positive results from the second part of the investigational amlitelimab Phase IIb study STREAM-AD showed sustained improvement of signs and symptoms for 28 weeks in adults with moderate to severe AD who previously responded to amlitelimab and continued treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Inequality in UK access to Xenpozyme infuriates Sanofi
5 March 2024
Biotechnology
EC approval for Ebglyss in eczema
17 November 2023
Biotechnology
Sanofi's atopic dermatitis candidate amlitelimab scores well in Phase IIb trial
27 June 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze