Sanofi sticks to plan under pressure from pandemic

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has reported final quarter 2020 sales of 9.4 billion euros ($11.3 billion), bringing the year’s total to 36 billion euros, up 3.3%.

Quarterly revenues relied heavily on a strong performance from the interleukin (IL)-4 and IL-13 blocker Dupixent (dupilumab), with sales soaring to 982 million euros, an increase of 54%.

Nonetheless, the overall result fell short of many analysts’ expectations, with the FT consensus forecast having come in at 9.6 billion euros for the quarter.