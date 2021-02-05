Saturday 8 November 2025

Sanofi sticks to plan under pressure from pandemic

Biotechnology
5 February 2021
2020_sanofi_big

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has reported final quarter 2020 sales of 9.4 billion euros ($11.3 billion), bringing the year’s total to 36 billion euros, up 3.3%.

Quarterly revenues relied heavily on a strong performance from the interleukin (IL)-4 and IL-13 blocker Dupixent (dupilumab), with sales soaring to 982 million euros, an increase of 54%.

Nonetheless, the overall result fell short of many analysts’ expectations, with the FT consensus forecast having come in at 9.6 billion euros for the quarter.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sanofi to help BioNTech in manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine
27 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi has chance to restore exclusive rights on insulin glargine in Russia
26 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi Global Health set up to provide 30 essential meds to poorest countries
7 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi's 1st-qtr takes negative currency hit
28 April 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze