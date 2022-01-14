Sarepta won't stick around for pivotal gene therapy readout

A licensing deal between Paris, France-based gene therapist Lysogene (Euronext: LYS) and Sarepta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRPT) has been terminated.
Lysogene is working on a gene therapy platform with the goal of targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases.
The deal with USA-based Sarepta relates to LYS-SAF302, a Phase II/III asset for the treatment of the rare disease mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA (MPS IIIA).
