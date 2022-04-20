Saturday 23 November 2024

Satellite Bio exits stealth mode with $110 million and tissue repair ambition

Biotechnology
20 April 2022
satellite_bio_large

USA-based Satellite Bio has emerged from stealth to reveal its ‘Tissue Therapeutics’ that are bioengineered to repair, restore or replace critical organ or tissue function.

The Boston-based company has raised $110 million in previously undisclosed seed and series A investments, with the latter round led by aMoon Growth.

Through its satellite adaptive tissue (SAT) platform, Satellite Bio selectively programs cells and then assembles them into novel, implantable therapies, called satellites, which can be introduced to patients to repair, restore or even replace dysfunctional or diseased tissue or organs.

