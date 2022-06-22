Saturday 8 November 2025

sBLA for anti-PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab accepted by China's regulator

22 June 2022
Biotech firm BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) said today that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for the company’s anti-PD-1 inhibitor, tislelizumab, in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1.

The sBLA is supported by data from an interim analysis from the global RATIONALE 305 trial of tislelizumab versus placebo in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma. In China, gastric cancer (GC) has become the third most common cancer and adenocarcinoma represents the major histologic subtype of GC, over 90% of reported cases across the world.

Lai Wang, global head of R&D at BeiGene, said: “Gastric cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in China and there are few options to treat metastatic disease. We are pleased that our rigorous clinical development program has demonstrated a survival benefit with tislelizumab and chemotherapy treatment in patients whose tumors express PD-L1 and look forward to working with regulators to bring forward this potential new treatment option.”

