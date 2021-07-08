Scorpion Therapeutics lures GSK exec to be CEO

Boston, USA-based next-generation oncology company Scorpion Therapeutics says that Dr Axel Hoos will join the company as its new chief executive, effective August 2021. His leadership will help to deliver Scorpion’s ambitious vision to transform cancer care for many patients.

Prior to Scorpion, Dr Hoos served as senior vice president, R&D governance chairman, and therapeutic area head for oncology at GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE GSK) US unit. He was responsible for technical and funding decisions and re-built the oncology business after GSK’s 2015 divestment of oncology products to Novartis, across all therapeutic modalities in the focus areas of immuno-oncology, synthetic lethality, tumor cell targeting, epigenetics, and cell and gene therapy.

“Scorpion is fortunate to benefit from his broad and deep scientific expertise in oncology, his leadership experience and his deep understanding of the patient experience,” said Scorpion board of directors member Dr Jean-Francois Formela, adding: “I look forward to Dr. Hoos’ many insights and contributions as we continue to build Scorpion into a preeminent biotech company with a broad and diversified portfolio in oncology.”