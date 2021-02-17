Seagen and Astellas prove Padcev's survival benefit in bladder cancer

Findings from a Phase III trial have shown the survival advantage of using Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in previously treated advanced bladder cancer.

Seagen (Nasdaq: SGEN), the US company formerly known as Seattle Genetics, and Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503), have announced primary results from the EV-301 trial.

These results compare Padcev to chemotherapy in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who were previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1/L1 inhibitor.