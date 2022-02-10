Wednesday 19 November 2025

Seagen's shares down as guidance disappoints

Biotechnology
10 February 2022
seagen_large

Shares of US biotech Seagen (Nasdaq: SGEN) slumped more than 14% to $121.56 in early trading today, following the company’s release of financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after markets closed on Wednesday.

Overall, Seagen had strong sales across all the key products. However, 2022 guidance was a concern for some investors. For 2022, Seagen expects total revenue excluding Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) sales to reach between $1.665 and $1.745 billion compared to $2.2 billion consensus forecasts.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter and full year were $429.9 million and $1.574 billion, respectively, down 28.5% compared to $601.3 million and down 27.5% from $2.176 billion for the same periods in 2020.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Accelerated FDA approval for Genmab and Seagen's Tivdak
21 September 2021
Biotechnology
UK and European approval for Seagen's Tukysa
22 February 2021
Biotechnology
FDA grants regular approval and expands indication for Padcev
10 July 2021
Biotechnology
Seagen 2nd-qtr sales beat expectations
29 July 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Arrowhead’s Redemplo in FCS
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
EC approves Roche’s Lunsumio
19 November 2025
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze