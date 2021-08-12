Second approval for Keytruda and Lenvima combination

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new approval for the combination of Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Lenvima (lenvatinib), the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai (TYO: 4523).
This approval is for the first-line treatment of adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and adds to the first indication in endometrial cancer.
"We are committed to further exploring Keytruda plus Lenvima in other difficult-to-treat cancers"Gregory Lubiniecki, vice president, Oncology Clinical Research, Merck Research Laboratories, said: “This FDA approval reinforces the potential of Keytruda plus Lenvima, which is now approved for two different types of cancer. In the study, Keytruda plus Lenvima demonstrated a survival benefit for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, supporting the importance of this combination as a new first-line treatment option for these patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze