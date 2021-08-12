Saturday 8 November 2025

Second approval for Keytruda and Lenvima combination

12 August 2021
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new approval for the combination of Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Lenvima (lenvatinib), the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai (TYO: 4523).

This approval is for the first-line treatment of adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and adds to the first indication in endometrial cancer.

"We are committed to further exploring Keytruda plus Lenvima in other difficult-to-treat cancers"Gregory Lubiniecki, vice president, Oncology Clinical Research, Merck Research Laboratories, said: “This FDA approval reinforces the potential of Keytruda plus Lenvima, which is now approved for two different types of cancer. In the study, Keytruda plus Lenvima demonstrated a survival benefit for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, supporting the importance of this combination as a new first-line treatment option for these patients.

