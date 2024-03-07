Monday 29 September 2025

Senators seek to suppress Sino-US biotech collaboration

Biotechnology
7 March 2024
ussenate-big

A key committee of the US Senate has given its stamp of approval for the BIOSECURE Act, which aims to prevent contracts with Chinese biotech companies.

The legislation is under consideration in both houses of Congress and, while there remains a long way to go before it becomes law, the bill contains important provisions which would have a significant impact on the biotech industry.

Lawmakers want to prevent US federal funding, including loans and grants, from being used in connection with biotech services or products that stem from Chinese companies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
PBM bills advance in House and Senate
28 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
Biden nominee for head of HHS gets Senate backing, just
19 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Old FDA Commissioner becomes new FDA Commissioner after close Senate vote
16 February 2022
Biosimilars
Updated US bill to restrict Chinese biotechs provides more time to cut ties
11 May 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze