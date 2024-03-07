Senators seek to suppress Sino-US biotech collaboration

A key committee of the US Senate has given its stamp of approval for the BIOSECURE Act, which aims to prevent contracts with Chinese biotech companies.
The legislation is under consideration in both houses of Congress and, while there remains a long way to go before it becomes law, the bill contains important provisions which would have a significant impact on the biotech industry.
Lawmakers want to prevent US federal funding, including loans and grants, from being used in connection with biotech services or products that stem from Chinese companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze