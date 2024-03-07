Senators seek to suppress Sino-US biotech collaboration

A key committee of the US Senate has given its stamp of approval for the BIOSECURE Act, which aims to prevent contracts with Chinese biotech companies.

The legislation is under consideration in both houses of Congress and, while there remains a long way to go before it becomes law, the bill contains important provisions which would have a significant impact on the biotech industry.

Lawmakers want to prevent US federal funding, including loans and grants, from being used in connection with biotech services or products that stem from Chinese companies.