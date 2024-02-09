Sensorion raises $55 million to fund work on hearing loss

French hearing loss specialist Sensorion (ALSEN: FR0012596468) has raised 50.5 million euros ($55 million), offering new shares at a price of 0.57 euro cents per share.
Existing investors including Redmile Group, Invus and Sofinnova Partners took part in the offering, as well as leading US healthcare specialist funds including Aquilo Capital.
Chief executive Nawal Ouzren said: “We are very thankful to the top tier new investors who joined us and express our gratitude to our existing shareholders who have reaffirmed their support in this transaction, Redmile Group, Invus and Sofinnova Partners.”
