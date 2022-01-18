Wednesday 19 November 2025

Sensorion sinks as SENS-401 Phase II trial misses in hearing loss

Biotechnology
18 January 2022
sensorion_large

French hearing loss specialist Sensorion (Euronext: ALSEN) saw its share plummet 42% yesterday, when it announced disappointing research results, and a further 13.7% to 0.91 euros today.

Sensorion presented results from the 115-patient Phase II AUDIBLE-S study of SENS-401 (Arazasetron), for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL), showing the candidate was safe and well tolerated, but did not meet the primary endpoint of 15 dB, a significant improvement in pure tone audiometry (PTA, dB) in the affected ear from baseline in comparison to placebo at the end of the four-week treatment period.

A sub-analysis in participants with hearing threshold > 80dB, representing those with severe hearing loss, showed a better response compared to placebo at the two doses. This subgroup accounted for 30% of the overall study population. These results confirm the data we obtained in our preclinical model of severe noise induced hearing loss.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sensorion signs deal with Institut Pasteur on gene therapies for hearing loss
28 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Sensorion and Novasep deal on gene therapy product development and manufacturing
27 October 2020
Biotechnology
Boehringer and Chinese university collaborate on regenerative meds in hearing loss
29 November 2016
Biotechnology
Otonomy up 6% on hearing loss data
21 April 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze