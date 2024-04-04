Serial investor Syncona sees more value in ophthalmic cell therapies

British life science incubator Syncona (LSE: SYNC) has launched a new gene therapy company, Beacon Therapeutics, in the ophthalmology space.
The retinal disease specialist will launch with $120 million in Series A financing, with Syncona owning around two-thirds of the equity and further money coming from investors including Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE).
To get the company started, Syncona acquired a program in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) from Applied Genetic Technologies.
