Wednesday 19 November 2025

Serum Institute of India entry into adolescents COVID-19 vaccine market

Biotechnology
29 March 2022
covid_big

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recently granted emergency use authorization for US biotech Novavax’ (Nasdaq: NVAX) protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 18 years, which will be marketed by its partner Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand name Covovax.

SII dominates India's overall COVID-19 vaccination drive with its vaccine Covishield, under an AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) partnership). According to the Government of India Co-Win dashboard, as of March 28, 2022, Covishield accounted for 82% of the overall vaccine doses administered in the country for all age groups. India has so far administered over 1,830 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

This move will help SII enter the adolescents' COVID-19 vaccine market in India, says data and analytics company GlobalData, according to whom, Covovax is India's fourth COVID-19 vaccine approved for adolescents aged 12 to 18 years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novavax inks new COVID-19 vaccine accord with Serum Institute of India
16 September 2020
Biotechnology
FDA nod for second COVID-19 booster jab in older and immunocompromised patients
30 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Serum Institute of India seeks govt's nod to manufacture cervical cancer vaccine
16 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
India's first domestically produced HPV vaccine by SII to improve affordability for those most at need
23 June 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze