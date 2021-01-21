Servier and MiNA in RNA link up in neurological disorders

French drugmaker Servier and UK-based MiNA Therapeutics have announced a research partnership to identify and develop small activating RNA (saRNA) therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders.

As part of the collaboration, MiNA will use its saRNA platform to identify potential treatments to restore normal cell function in neurological disorders.

Servier will be responsible for preclinical and clinical development of lead candidates and will have the rights for the commercialization of any products resulting from the collaboration.