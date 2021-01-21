Servier and MiNA in RNA link up in neurological disorders

French drugmaker Servier and UK-based MiNA Therapeutics have announced a research partnership to identify and develop small activating RNA (saRNA) therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders.
As part of the collaboration, MiNA will use its saRNA platform to identify potential treatments to restore normal cell function in neurological disorders.
Servier will be responsible for preclinical and clinical development of lead candidates and will have the rights for the commercialization of any products resulting from the collaboration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze