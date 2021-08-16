Sesen Bio decimated as it gets CRL for Vicineum

Shares of USA-based oncology specialist Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN) were all but annihilated on Friday, after the company revealed a major setback for its lead drug candidate, with the stock falling 57% by close of trading and a further 17.5% to $1.74 in after-hours trading.
Sesen, previously known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs) for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
The FDA has determined that it cannot approve the BLA for Vicineum in its present form and has provided recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze