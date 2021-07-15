Wednesday 19 November 2025

Shorla Pharma opens US office

Biotechnology
15 July 2021
Privately-held Irish company Shorla Pharma has announced its arrival in the USA by locating a base in Boston's Cambridge biotech cluster.

Shorla specializes in developing innovative oncology drugs, with a focus on orphan and pediatric cancers, and is rapidly building its US team, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chief executive Sharon Cunningham will relocate to Boston to lead the transatlantic expansion and commercial strategy of the company. She established the company in 2018 alongside Orlaith Ryan.

