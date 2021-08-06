Sierra Oncology acquires AstraZeneca myelofibrosis drug

US biopharma Sierra Oncology (Nasdaq: SRRA) has acquired an exclusive global license from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for AZD5153, a potent and selective BRD4 BET inhibitor with a new bivalent binding mode.
Sierra plans to start a Phase II study examining AZD5153 in combination with momelotinib - a JAK inhibitor cast off by Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) in 2018 - in myelofibrosis patients in the first half of 2022.
"The combination of JAK inhibition and BET inhibition has been identified as a promising emergent approach"Stephen Dilly, president and chief executive at Sierra, said: “This global in-licensing deal is of two-fold importance to Sierra’s long-term strategy. First, it brings another novel compound into the Sierra development pipeline, expanding our opportunity to deliver transformative therapies for patients with rare cancers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze