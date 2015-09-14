Significant progress in stem cell research taking place in India

Stem cell research carried out in India is saving lives and is proving to be a boon for patients. Though the country has only nine major organization at present engaged in stem cell research, the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell biology is gaining ground, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
With the stem cell market in India estimated to touch $600 million by 2017, the government is focusing on a strategy to leverage intellectual talent and become a global leader in stem cells research and therapy.
Currently in the midst of strengthening the regulatory environment, sources say the Indian government aims to form robust guidelines for stem cell therapy in the country, which also includes fiscal incentives for companies engaged in product development.
