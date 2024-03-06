Sionna closes $182 million Series C financing

Today Boston, USA-based Sionna Therapeutics announced it closed a $182 million Series C financing, one of the largest late-stage rounds in biotech so far this year.

The proceeds will support the clinical development of first-in-class small molecules designed to fully restore the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein by stabilizing the first nucleotide-binding domain (NBD1).

A sign of rising optimism in the industry and interest in the company’s cystic fibrosis development program centered on the once “undruggable” NBD1 target that sets it apart from others like Vertex (Nasdaq: VRTX), Sionna noted.