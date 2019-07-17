Skyhawk could earn up to $2 billion from big pharma deal

Privately-held US biotech Skyhawk Therapeutics has announced a multi-target exclusive option and license agreement with the Roche (ROG: SIX) company Genentech to develop and commercialize small molecules that modulate RNA splicing.
Skyhawk will use its SkySTAR technology platform to discover and develop innovative small molecule treatments directed to certain oncology and neurological disease targets.
The agreement grants Genentech an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize potential therapeutics directed to multiple targets while Skyhawk receives an upfront payment and is eligible to receive future payments and royalties.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
