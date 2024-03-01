Slow progress on new treatments for sickle cell disease in the UK

There is a ray of hope for sickle cell disease (SCD) patients in the UK, after the British health technology assessor re-opened its review into Oxbryta (voxelotor).

The verdict from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) will determine whether the product is funded for regular use on the National Health Service (NHS) in England and Wales.

While the agency still proposes not to recommend the novel SCD therapy, in line with its earlier decision, developer Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) now has a chance to submit new evidence in support of its cost-effectiveness.