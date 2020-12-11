Slower progress for Sanofi and GSK's coronavirus vaccine

Older adults achieved a lower immune response than hoped for in an early trial of Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) coronavirus vaccine.

While the firms say they retain confidence in the capacity of the adjuvanted recombinant platform to deliver an effective vaccine for all adults, the setback will mean a delay to the program.

GSK and Sanofi now plan a Phase IIb study for early 2021, including a proposed comparison with an authorized COVID-19 vaccine.