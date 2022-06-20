Saturday 8 November 2025

SMART researchers pioneer novel way to detect microbial contamination in cell cultures

Biotechnology
20 June 2022
singapore

Over the years, cell therapy has become an essential treatment method for many incurable diseases, illnesses and injuries such as cancers, autoimmune diseases, spinal cord injuries, and neurological conditions. In order to create cell therapies that can benefit more people, researchers have continually refined manufacturing methods and processes for cell cultures to ensure safety, efficiency, and sterility.

Against this background, researchers from the Critical Analytics for Manufacturing Personalized-Medicines (CAMP), an Interdisciplinary Research Group (IRG) at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, have developed a new method of utilizing machine learning to detect the presence of microbial contamination in mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) cultures within a few minutes. The anomaly detection model is able to predict if a culture is clean or contaminated and can be used during the cell manufacturing process, compared to less efficient end-point testing, thus ensuring rapid and accurate testing of cell therapy products (CTP) intended for use in patients.

Significant step forward

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Singapore cell therapy hub to deliver products for world
19 November 2021
Biotechnology
Bone out-licenses cell therapy platform in China and Southeast Asia
5 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Takeda enlists Singapore's talent to drive forward vaccine development
9 March 2018




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze